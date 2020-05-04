Youngstown police: Argument over dirty underwear leads to stabbing

Reports said it was decided Hamilton was arrested because she was the primary aggressor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown woman stabbed her live-in boyfriend late Sunday evening after they got in an argument about his laundry.

Virginia Hamilton, 69, of Thornton Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. Arraignment information is not yet available.

Reports said police were called to her home just after 11 p.m. and when they got there Hamilton was on the front porch cleaning blood off her hands, saying her boyfriend had stabbed her and was inside.

Police went inside and found the boyfriend on a bed that was covered in blood. According to reports, he was sitting next to a bloody pocket knife and he had cuts on his arms and hands.

Reports said he told police he argued with Hamilton over his clothes in a “laundry bucket,” and she grabbed a butcher knife and started attacking him. He tried to fend her off with his pocket knife, reports said.

Hamilton said she was upset over her boyfriend’s dirty underwear in the laundry bucket, reports said.

Alcohol was also a factor, reports said.