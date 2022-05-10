YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have charged a man in a triple shooting April 26 that killed a man and injured a 3-year-old girl.

Vashuad May, 20, is charged with murder in the shooting at about 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Mohawk Avenue that killed Rawsheem Aponte, 24.

A woman in the car with Aponte and her daughter were also wounded.

May is not yet in custody.

Police said Aponte was being chased by someone and was driving around the South Side before several shots were fired at his car in the 3800 block of Mohawk Avenue.

Aponte was shot in the driver’s seat and died at the scene. The girl and her mother were treated for gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The charge was filed April 29 against May but was not announced until Tuesday when police were serving a search warrant investigating another shooting.

May has a warrant after he failed to appear in municipal court on a misdemeanor drug charge. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business from an incident Dec. 20 on Beechwood Place.