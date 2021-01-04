Youngstown police address violent first weekend of 2021

There were two homicides in Youngstown over the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police held a press conference Monday after a violent weekend in the city.

The first deadly shooting of 2021 happened just nine minutes into the new year. Youngstown police say Van Lightning was shot to death on Almyra Avenue. There are no suspects in that case.

Police investigated the second homicide of the year on Saturday. They said they found the victim while they were responding to a two-car accident at Wirt Street and Delaware Avenue. The driver of one of the cars had been shot, likely at another location. Police have no leads on this case.

Police said there were also several shootings over the weekend.

They don’t believe the shootings are related.

They’re looking for information that could help them solve these cases. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

“Street justice is not the way to go,” Mayor Tito Brown said, encouraging people with information to share what they know with police. “We’ll be here again if we continue to keep the cycle going.”

He said even a little bit of information can go a long way when it comes to solving a crime.

You can reach investigators by calling 330-746-CLUE.