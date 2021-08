YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police added a pair of newly promoted supervisors to its road patrol division.

Mayor Tito Brown gave the oath to Mohammad Awad. He’s becoming a Lieutenant on the afternoon shift. Awad’s been with the department for a little more than nine years.

Also promoted was Michael Sobinovsky who is now a Detective Sergeant. He also joined the department in 2012.