Firefighters are trying to remove rock salt that fell out of the truck

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one has been injured after a Youngstown snow plow overturned at Robinwood Place on the city’s north side.

Firefighters are trying to remove rock salt that fell out of the truck. Crews are also working to move the truck.

An investigation is underway, but a spokesman said equipment failure may be responsible.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.