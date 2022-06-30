YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Playhouse is getting some major renovations to its 60-year-old building.

While the building has had many renovations over the years, this time it will receive masonry work and repairs, repairs and placement on the stucco façade, weather proofing repairs, and sealing and repainting of the entire exterior of the building.

Repair areas include the masonry along exterior walls that is cracking and damaged from weather exposure over the years.

The paint on the building was peeling and faded, so the new paint will work to accentuate the building’s art deco style.

The total cost of the project is $171,462 and will be completed in the coming weeks.