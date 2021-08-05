Youngstown Playhouse season opener to be held off-site

DeYor Performing Arts Center in Downtown Youngstown

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time anyone can remember — and possibly ever in its history — the Youngstown Playhouse will be holding a show outside of the Playhouse itself.

The Playhouse’s season opening show of “The Color Purple” will be staged at Power’s Auditorium in downtown Youngstown — and not at the Playhouse itself.

The deal with the Powers was made when the 25% of capacity restriction was still in place.

“It seemed like a very good opportunity. Our friends at DeYor actually reached out to us and had a nice conversation about maybe about doing something together in the future. We thought maybe we should try and do our season opener there because 25% of our 500 seating at the Playhouse is not a lot of people, but 25% of their 2,000 seat capacity was still a lot of people per night,” said Joshua Green of the Youngstown Playhouse.

No other Playhouse production will be held off-site this season, but Green says if all goes well this time, further productions could be held at Powers in the future.

