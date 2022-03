YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Playhouse has announced auditions for the May production

of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Open auditions will be held on March 7 and 8 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Adler Art Academy at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

For those unable to attend in-person auditions, a video may be submitted via email to auditions@youngstownplayhouse.org.