YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Playhouse announced a return to normalcy on Thursday for the first time since 2020.

The theatre announced on the opening weekend of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” that it will present its first full-length season since the 2019-2020 season, according to a press release.

“We’ve been here for 98 years and there’s a lot of loyalty in Youngstown. I’m hoping that this year is a brand new era for the Playhouse. Being more organized in a business sense is really something we have been focused on. We tell stories that connect us, that let us walk in someone else’s shoes and illuminate the human spirit. There’s nothing better than entertaining people and making them laugh or cry,” board president Dr. John Cox said.

The season will feature 10 shows and three special event performances. The special events will be announced in the coming months.

Some of the shows included in the coming season include “Sister Act,” “Pass Over” and “Newsies Jr.”

For a full list of the shows and to buy tickets, visit the Youngtown Playhouse website.