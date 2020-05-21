Youngstown Planning Commission rejects Family Dollar’s liquor proposal

City Council could overturn the planning commission but in this case, that's unlikely

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Planning Commission has unanimously denied a request for four Family Dollar stores in the city to sell liquor.

One of the stores would have been on Market Street. The other three were in the Mahoning Plaza, the Lincoln Knolls Plaza and on Oak Street.

Councilman Mike Ray spoke against the proposal.

“Looking at that holistic approach and is that really targeting and taking advantage of folks? Some of those dollar stores you have to watch. It’s a balance. We have to be mindful of all those things,” he said.

Youngstown City Council could overturn the planning commission but in this case, that’s unlikely.

Family Dollar can also apply through the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.