Youngstown PD’s special unit nets 5 guns Thursday, all on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Special patrols by the city police department and state troopers to crack down on gun violence netted five gun arrests Thursday.

The patrols, a combination of the department’s Neighborhood Response Unit formed by Chief Carl Davis earlier this year, patrol areas of the city that are known for gun violence. They have been receiving help since late August from other law enforcement agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Adult Parole Authority and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

Last month, police made 22 gun arrests, the majority by the special patrols, and they have seven so far this month.

All five gun arrests Thursday were on the South Side.

About 7:25 p.m. Thursday, officers pulled over a car at Market Street and West Dewey Avenue because it had no registration. When they went to talk to the people in the car, reports said they saw a loaded 9mm handgun between the passenger’s seat and the side door.

Carl Sadler, 20, of Lansdowne Boulevard, was the passenger in the car and he told police the gun was his, reports said. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a felony charge of improper handling of a firearm.

About 5:35 p.m., officers pulled over another car at Market Street and East Myrtle Avenue for an improper turn. When the driver reached into the glove box, police saw a loaded 9mm handgun. The passenger, Jawan Collins, 20, of South Lakeview Avenue, told police the gun was his, reports said.

Collins was also taken to the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

About 4:35 p.m., police pulled over a car in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue for excessive window tint. When officers learned that the driver, Jarvis Tabb, 32, of South Heights Avenue, had no driver’s license, they asked him to step out of the car because it was being towed.

When asked if he had any weapons, Tabb told police he had a gun in his waistband, reports said. Reports said officers found a loaded 9mm handgun and a holster on Tabb. He was also booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

About 2:50 p.m., police spotted two men, Joseph McClendon Jr., 26, of Millet Avenue and Arlis Casey, 29, also of Millet Avenue, walking in the road in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue instead of on the sidewalk, which is against city ordinances.

The two men would not take their hands out of their pockets, and McClendon ran away, reports said. Casey was searched at the scene, and police reported finding a loaded 9mm gun on him. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and booked into the jail.

McClendon was eventually caught on a porch in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue. He also had a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

McClendon has a pending case before the grand jury for a June arrest on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was free on $5,000 bond he posted after his arraignment in municipal court.

He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and booked into the jail.

All five men are expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

The special patrols picked up steam after an August which saw 30 people shot, six fatally, Since that time, the city has seen 16 people shot, two fatally.

For the year, 119 people have been shot, more than the 98 shot in 2020.