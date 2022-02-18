YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was arrested after police say he was caught stealing knives out of a white van on the West Side.

Joseph Varkonyi, 28, was charged with burglary and theft, according to jail records.

Thursday night, police were called to the 2700 block of S. Schenley Avenue on reports that a man broke out a window to a white box van parked in a driveway.

When officers arrived, they found a broken window in the van and Varkonyi inside and ordered him to come out, according to a police report.

The report states when he came out, he had a knife hanging from his waist. He told officers that a man who lived there owed him money and told him that he could take some knives out of the van instead. However, police also found that the home had also been broken into, the report stated.

Police say Varkonyi also had pocket knives on him at the time.

He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.