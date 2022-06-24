YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -The Unitarian Universalist Church feels the role of the church is to help people gain access to equal health care.

Reverend Joseph Boyd is attending the denomination’s general assembly in Portland. He said they are committed to “reproductive justice.”

We are committed to helping anyone in our church gain access to reproductive justice, including the right to an abortion. We’re committed to that,” Boyd said.

Boyd believes Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley could be impacted greater than other communities by the U.S. Supreme Court Decision Friday reversing Roe v. Wade because of the region’s poverty level.