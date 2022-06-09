YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department is taking action after concerns over unsafe park equipment were brought up.

Director Dawn Turnage said they do everything they can to ensure the city’s parks are safe for the community.

“While they are usable, but the reality is to be very transparent, they’re in disarray. But the funding needs to also happen,” Turnage said.

Some concerns were raised when viewers began reaching out to First News over metal pipes that were sticking out of the ground at Borts Park on the West Side. Those concerns were echoed by community members on social media.

Once First News brought up the issue to Turnage, action was taken. About an hour after our interview, a crew went out to the park and began cutting the pipes down.

Turnage said they do as much as they can, but sometimes the budget can become a challenge in keeping up with all 42 properties they’re responsible for.

“We do have limited equipment, we have limited staffing, and we do our best when we are out there,” she said.

Wednesday, the Youngstown Finance Committee met to discuss the possibility of allotting ARP funds to the park department. Although $150,000 to make various neighborhood park improvements will move forward to be voted on by council, the request for an additional $250,000 toward developing a Neighborhood Park Plan for larger projects was turned down.

Turnage said if approved, the $150,000 will go toward some of the parks that have the highest traffic.

“Replacing some of the equipment that is broken, replacing also some of the trash cans that are missing and park benches that are no longer there, and just making it a place where a livable quality of life space where individuals can actually enjoy it while they are there,” she said.

Still, Turnage said they will use what they are given to do the best they can for the kids and the community.

Turnage said anyone who comes across unsafe equipment or anything that may be of concern should report it to the Parks and Recreation Department by calling 330-742-8711 or report it through SeeClickFix on the city’s website.