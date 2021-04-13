Youngstown Parks and Rec looking to fill positions at golf course, swimming pool

The deadline to apply is July 9

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill several seasonal positions this summer.

They’re hiring golf course ground keepers and cashiers at $8.89 an hour.

Ground keepers will work in various weather conditions. They must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license.

Golf course cashiers will answer phone calls, greet patrons, complete membership registration and handle daily sales and operations at the Pro Shop. Applicants must be 21 or older.

They’re also hiring North Side Pool lifeguards at $10.45 an hour, as well as pool cashiers, locker room attendants and summer camp staff at $8.89 an hour.

Lifeguards will be responsible for public safety and guest enjoyment at the pool. Applicants must have a valid lifeguard certification and be at least 15 years old and turning 16 by July 31.

Pool cashiers will greet patrons and handle money procedures. Applicants must be 18 or older.

Locker room attendants will interact with guests and handle the cleaning and daily functions of the locker room. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and turning 16 by July 31.

Summer camp staff will oversee camp attendees ages 5 to 17. They may be working outside. Applicants must be 18 years old, a high school graduate or a college student.

The deadline to apply is July 9. Applications must be signed, dated and mailed to the City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation Office at 26 S. Phelps Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503.

Applications can be dropped off at the office from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

They can also be filled out online by following the links Residents, Employment, Parks & Recreation, Seasonal Employment Application.

If you have questions, contact the park office at 330-742-8711.