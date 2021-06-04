Youngstown Parks and Rec accepting field reservations for youth football

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation Department will start accepting field rental reservations for youth football practices and games next week.

Reservations can be made by appointment only starting June 9. Access to all approved field rental applications will begin on July 5.

You will need to show proof of liability insurance at your scheduled appointment.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, all rentals will be subject to review during the season.

These fields will be available for practice:

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, 180 N. Dunlap Ave.

Gibson Field, 1461 Gibson St.

Ipe Field, 1126 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Victory Field, 615 Cassius Ave.

All games will be played at Nick Johnson Park (Bailey Park).

For questions and concerns and to set up an rental appointment, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 330-742-8711.