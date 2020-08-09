Youngstown parish plans to host annual Slovak fest

On Sunday afternoon, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish will host their 15th Annual Slovak Fest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Festivals in the Valley may have been canceled this summer, but one church is planning to continue their festive tradition.

The church decided to go ahead with it this year while observing social distance protocols.

Because of the pandemic, the festival will look different as they plan to downsize to offer only packaged carryout dinners.

“We didn’t want to drop the fest because it’s an important part of our parish’s life and the life of the Valley,” said Father John Jerek.

The festival is from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Matthias Church on Cornell Street. It will include basket and cash raffles and a bake sale.

Last year’s festival year had over 4,000 people.