CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol have released the results of their OVI checkpoint from Friday, September 23.

According to a press release, the checkpoint was on the 1500 block of Mahoning Avenue from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The report said that 397 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and 10 of those vehicles were investigated.

The results of the checkpoint included one OVI arrest, one summons for driving under suspension, one summons for no operator’s license, one citation for child restraint, one citation for open container, one summons for drug paraphernalia, one arrest warrant and one citation for expired registration.

Reports said there was also a felony drug abuse arrest.