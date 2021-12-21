YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local organizations teamed up for a Christmas event for kids Tuesday afternoon.

RESPECT (Reaching Everyday Solutions Positively & Encouraging Community Togetherness) and URC (United Returning Citizens) in Youngstown hosted the second annual Children’s Christmas Bash and Barbering. It helped families get gifts for Christmas.

The event was for kids ages two to 14.

Kids could play games to earn tickets for prizes and other Christmas gifts. They could also get free haircuts from local hairstylists.

Gifts were donated by local businesses and Youngstown neighbors.

“When you have the community saying, ‘We believe in what you’re doing and we’re proud of what you’re doing,’ it’s priceless,” said Will Miller, executive director of RESPECT.

Miller has a bigger vision for this event in years to come. He hopes it keeps growing in the future.