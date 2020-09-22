Youngstown organization needs community’s help to win grant for anti-racism workshops

Voting will be open from September 23 through October 2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past needs the community’s help to win a $25,000 grant.

It is among 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program. Forty organizations with the most votes will receive the grant.

Penny Wells, director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past, said the grant would help the organization present anti-racism workshops to community members, groups and businesses.

“When the Sojourn scholars learned about the murder of George Floyd, they felt moved to do this workshop to educate people and move them to take action,” Wells said.

The funds would help pay for speakers, projectors, power cords and curriculum guides. It would also be used to pay presenters during the workshops.

“The Sojourn scholars worked all summer on the anti-racism workshop, researching, writing–just to make it happen,” Wells said.

“I hope everyone in the community takes a few minutes to vote for Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past each day through the contest,” said Youngstown City Schools CEO Justin Jennings. “Sojourn’s anti-racism workshop is something everyone should try to see. The scholars presented the workshop to members of the district administrative team a few weeks ago and we’re still talking about it and how informative and thought-provoking it is.”

Voting will be open September 23 through October 2. Everyone can vote up to 10 times per day.

The winners will be named on November 4.

To cast your vote, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com.