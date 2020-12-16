Youngstown organization hosts first successful Christmas toy drive

It was such a success that organizers hope people will continue to give for other projects throughout the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The McGuffey Centre of Youngstown is helping put presents under the Christmas tree for the first time this year.

Wednesday, the center held its first toy giveaway.

Over the last few weeks, donations have poured in, and Wednesday, they went out.

Each family that pre-registered received one big gift per child, plus some stocking stuffers.

It was such a success that organizers hope people will continue to give for other projects throughout the year.



“If they would like to donate, because we are still doing other programs, we still have our school supply giveaway, our emergency packs, we are giving to our students and our senior wellness packs, we are giving out to the community. If they want to donate, they can donate directly here at the community center,” said coordinator Shaleen McCrae.

At Wednesday’s toy drive, they gave out toys to 95 families with 300 kids.