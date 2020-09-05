Youngstown organization holds voter registration day

They were prepared to register about 100 voters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown held a voter registration day Saturday.

It was held as a drive-thru registration to keep everyone safe.

The Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership was prepared to register about 100 voters.

While the group wanted to get younger voters to register, they also aimed for the older ones, saying at any age, it’s important to vote.

“Your vote is your voice. If you want to see any kind of change, however that change looks for you, you need to vote. Your vote affects who is holding office whether in your township, in your city, in your county level, state and national level,” said Leah Sakacs, an organizer for the event.

The group’s next voter registration day is Thursday at the Dorothy Day house from 4 to 6 p.m.

