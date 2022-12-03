YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A non-profit organization in Youngstown is holding a community Christmas party.

Youngstown Safe Zones will be holding the event on December 17, at Wick Park Pavilion from 1 – 6:30 p.m.

There will be a free Christmas dinner as well as free toys and bikes for kids. Santa Claus and the Grinch will also be there to take pictures with kids and families. It is free and open to the community.

“We care about the elderly, the community, the people, so we just want to do our parts and giving back and helping out, and try to be the change,” said founder of Youngstown Safe Zones Len Carter.

The organization is still looking for volunteers and donations for the event. Anyone interested can contact 330-953-7086.