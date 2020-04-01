Youngstown organization gives out free pizza to hospital workers at Mercy Health

Youngstown United donated 12 sheets of pizza on Tuesday to cover three shifts of workers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When you’re in the middle of a crisis, sometimes the easiest things are forgotten. That might include a meal while you’re working at the hospital.

Youngstown United donated 12 sheets of pizza to cover the three shifts of workers at Mercy Health Youngstown on Tuesday. That’s 288 pieces of pizza, plus it also donated 150 bags of potato chips.

The organization has a member in the environmental services department and wanted them to know they’re appreciated and honored at this critical time.

“It’s a need. Seem to be forgotten. They have to clean the room. If it wasn’t for them, doctors wouldn’t be able to perform surgeries, the nurses would not be able to come into the room. Job just as important as doctors or nurses. We just want to show them that we appreciate what they do,” said Youngstown United’s Darrell Jones.

Youngstown United would like to do the pizza delivery again.