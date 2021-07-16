Youngstown organization gives out free meals for WRTA drivers, riders

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown United as One was greeting people at the WRTA station downtown with a nice meal Friday.

There was chicken, pizza, chips and drinks.

The president of the organization wanted to do something nice for riders and drivers. They do things like this often.

On Friday, that meant showing appreciation to the people of WRTA.

The drivers work in all kinds of weather, making sure people get to school, doctors appointments and anywhere they need to be.

“Everybody deserves a pat on the back, and this is our way of showing that we appreciate the drivers and also the people who ride the bus as well, so we’re feeding them, too,” said Darrell Jones, President and CEO of Youngstown United as One.

Jones says they had a lot of people come through, but to them it was just satisfying to give some people a nice meal.