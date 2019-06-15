Youngstown organization building bunk beds for kids in need

Across the country, over 100 chapters are building over 1,500 beds

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The local chapter of the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization celebrating Bunks across America.

It’s a nationwide initiative to get kids off the floor.

In Austintown, the Youngstown chapter built 20 bunk beds to help 40 local children.

The chapter anticipates the event to be held annually.

Local chapter Co-President Jeff Watkins said high demand calls for more building events.

“We’re trying to get more builds. We want one every month, if possible, so we can work on that waiting list,” he said.

Anyone can request a free bed or sign up to volunteer.

Learn more about the organization and how to get involved as a volunteer or donor at SHPBeds.org.