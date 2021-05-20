Youngstown officials looking into how to spend nearly $82 million in federal stimulus money

Some on City Council expressed concerns that certain lower-income, more run-down neighborhoods will be ignored

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s first installment of the nearly $82 million dollars in federal stimulus money earmarked for the city is due to arrive later this month.

The big question now is how to spend it.



Thursday morning, the first of two days of “listening sessions” was held at the DoubleTree Hotel downtown.

Mayor Tito Brown and his staff organized a series of hour-long meetings to explain where the money from the American Rescue Plan can be used.

Some on City Council expressed concerns that certain lower-income, more run-down neighborhoods will be ignored while others are helped.

“That’s undeniable, ’cause it was listed that way in the literature, that they’re going to focus on the stable neighborhoods and make sure they didn’t collapse. Well, that left areas from Midlothian all the way to downtown Youngstown,” said Councilwoman Anita Davis.

Administrators say they’ll be holding meetings with local neighborhood groups and others this summer to gather more input on how to spend the money.

The funds will need to be earmarked and spent by the end of 2024.



