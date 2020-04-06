Youngstown officials help provide local students with meals amid virus outbreak

Last week, over 23,000 meals were given away at the six sites in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second straight week, Youngstown employees are helping school district employees hand out food to families who may miss out on school meals because of closures caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Food is being given away at six locations, including Harding Elementary School, where traffic was steady Monday.

Helping out at Harding was the crew from Youngstown Fire Engine 3, two city police officers, staff for Mayor Tito Brown, Brown himself, school employees and members of the United Way.

Last week, over 23,000 meals were given away at the six sites and about 1,000 at Harding.

City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian, who is helping out at Harding, said they were on pace to give away at least three times the number of meals given away last week at the site.

Those who pull in are given breakfasts and lunches that can last throughout the week.

Social distancing guidelines were also observed, and most of those distributing the food were wearing masks.

The food had already been allocated for the school year, Brown said. He said he is glad to see people who need the food to be able to have a way to get it.

Besides Harding, other sites include East High, Williamson, Kirkmere, Taft and McGuffey schools.

With spring break coming up next week, Brown said arrangements are in the works to ensure that there will be a place for students and their families who need meals to have a place to get them.