YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lincoln Park-Riverbend Project comes from First Energy with a plan to run a new transmission line from downtown Youngstown to Lincoln Park on the East Side.

But what Youngstown City officials don’t like is that the power line is going to run directly behind the new Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

The area behind the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre was covered in a foot of snow on Monday. But if all goes as planned by November, a new electric transmission line will start to be built on the city-owned land.

“We’re here to say, it’s not going to be willingly that this happens,” said Youngstown’s Deputy Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho.

Shasho said no one associated with Youngstown wants power lines behind the amphitheatre.

First Energy’s preferred placement starts at the Riverbend substation northwest of downtown running directly behind the amphitheatre and next to the Covelli Centre before working its way through the East Side ending at the Lincoln Park substation — a total of six miles.

Youngstown spent $10 million on the amphitheatre.



“Every member of the city, from the mayor on down, and Eastgate and a lot of downtown partners are just adamant that we just don’t want that there,” said Shasho.



“So they’re not necessarily the large transmission infrastructure that some people may be visualizing,” said First Energy’s Brittany Al Dawood.

Al Dawood said the poles will be wood or steel monopoles with the power lines running through the tops of the poles. She said they’re not looking to put them underground, but understands the aesthetic concerns.

“To do that, we’re going to be locating them closer to the treeline if the project’s approved, and a little bit closer to the railroad tracks,” said Al Dawood.

Al Dawood also said the power lines would benefit economic development, “and to do that, we want to make sure there is a safe, reliable power grid.”



“If we’re going to bring a crane back there to repair something on our amphitheatre, I don’t know what the proximity of that’s going to be,” said Shasho.

But can First Energy put the lines on city property without the city’s permission?



“That’s unclear to me,” said Shasho.

This is not a done deal yet. The Ohio Power Siting Board will make the final decision.

The Lincoln-Park Riverbend Project is listed on the Board’s website, but there’s no indication on when a final decision will be made.