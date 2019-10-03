Youngstown officers report finding semiautomatic rifle during traffic stop

Reports said the rifle was loaded with a 30-round magazine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police early Thursday reported finding a loaded semiautomatic rifle in a car they pulled over for speeding on the East Side.

Adrienne Washington Jr., 18, of Hudson Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Officers pulled over a car Washington was driving about 12:15 a.m. at Albert and McHenry streets after he was clocked going 61 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone, reports said.

Reports said Washington was very nervous when speaking with police, but he did give officers permission to search the car.

Inside the cup holder, officers reported finding a live 5.56mm round, which is commonly used in semiautomatic rifles. Police found the rifle in the trunk after pulling down the rear seat, reports said.

Reports said the rifle was loaded with a 30-round magazine and a round was in the chamber.