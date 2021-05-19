Youngstown officers report finding 5 guns, arresting 1 after neighbors call over loud music, guns

Junior Blair, 23, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Tuesday investigating a complaint of people playing loud music and flashing guns on a South Side street arrested one person and reported finding five guns.

Junior Blair, 23, of Falls Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Blair was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday after officers, including members of the Neighborhood Response Unit, answered a call in the 100 block of East Warren Avenue for loud music and people flashing guns.

When officers arrived, they found several people in a nearby field and they began to disperse, reports said. Reports said Blair was standing behind an SUV, and when he was told to show his hands, he got into another vehicle.

As Blair walked to the vehicle, officers heard a metallic sound. When they checked where Blair was standing, they found a .40-caliber handgun loaded with a drum magazine, reports said.

Blair was told to get out of the car that he jumped into, and when he did, police looked inside and found a 9mm handgun loaded with an extended magazine, reports said.

In a running SUV, police found another .40-caliber handgun in the glove box and a bag of marijuana. Officers searched a nearby field where people had been gathering and they found a 9mm handgun.

Reports said police questioned 13 people, and when they were done, they searched the field one more time and found another 9mm handgun.