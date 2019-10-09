Youngstown officers report finding gun during traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man on probation for attempted murder was arrested Tuesday on a gun charge by Youngstown police.

Donald Mulholland, 34, of Austintown, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reports said Mulholland was the driver of a car pulled over about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Cleveland Street for running a stop sign. Mulholland appeared very nervous when he was questioned by officers, reports said.

Mulholland at first said he had nothing on him, but when police went to pat him down, he told them that he had a gun in his pockets, according to a report. Officers handcuffed him and found a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, according to reports.

Mulholland is on probation for a July 2004 shooting in Austintown where reports said he fired a couple of shots at a man at a South Edgehill Avenue home.

Court records show Mulholland pleaded guilty to the charge and served four years in prison.