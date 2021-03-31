Youngstown officer officially cleared in fatal police pursuit crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown police officer who was first on the scene of a fatal crash on the east side of Youngstown in early February has now been formally cleared of any wrongdoing for his actions at the time.

WKBN 27 First News/WYTV 33 News obtained a copy of the internal affairs letter sent to the officer, which says a review of his actions on February 6 concluded he followed the department’s policies on police pursuits and was found to have acted properly.

The letter said in part:

A review of the radio recordings along with statements taken indicated that you were stopped at a red traffic light facing southbound at Albert Street and the entrance/exit to the Himrod Avenue Expressway. While stopped at the red traffic light, you observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Albert Street at a high rate of speed, and the vehicle proceeded through the red light without stopping. Observing this dangerous traffic violation, you activated your overhead lights and audible siren and proceeded to turn around to try to initiate a traffic stop. Upon seeing the police vehicle lights activated, the driver of the vehicle sped up even more to evade you. The suspect ultimately ran another red light at the intersection of Albert Street and McGuffey Road and crashed into another vehicle. Once the crash occurred, the driver of the fleeing vehicle fled on foot and you were able to apprehend him, as well as call for medical help for the fatally injured driver the vehicle he struck. Det/Sgt. Sharon Cole, Internal Affairs Division

The crash claimed the life of former Youngstown State football player Darius Shackleford, whose car was hit by Adrienne Washington.