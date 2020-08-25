Youngstown officer commended for life-saving action at shooting scene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown Police officer is being singled out for his quick response at a recent shooting scene.

Officers were called to Samuel Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday where they found a man shot in the chest.

One of those officers was Casey Kelly, who ran to his car to get his own personal trauma kit he purchased for emergencies.

Kelly said the victim’s condition worsened and with no ambulance on the scene, he knew he needed to improvise to control the bleeding.

“Getting that ingrained in your head over and over again through all the different types of training, I was able to take the plastic from the gauze wrapper and the family actually provided me with some tape, and I was able to seal up the wound,” Kelly said.

Chief Robin Lees commended Kelly for his life-saving actions and talked how all officers face emergency situations.

“The officers are confronted with these chaotic situations on a regular basis, and frankly, it surprises me every day how well they handle it,” said Chief Robin Lees.

Although Kelly and the other officers were able to stabilize the victim’s bleeding, they opted to drive him to the hospital themselves rather than wait precious minutes longer for paramedics to arrive.

That victim remains in the hospital. At this point, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

