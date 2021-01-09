Youngstown Nutrition holds fundraiser for Rowan Sweeney Memorial Park project

They are donating a portion of Saturday's proceeds to help fund the park being built in remembrance of Rowan Sweeney

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local shop in Boardman is donating a portion of Saturday’s proceeds to help fund the park being built in remembrance of Rowan Sweeney.

Youngstown Nutrition raised money Saturday to help with Rowan’s park.

For every shake and tea combo or mega tea combo sold, two dollars will go toward the park.

The fundraiser lasts until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Owner Jared Sliwinski says the cause was close to his heart.

“When we really dove into the whole story behind Rowan and the whole organization, it was something that really hit home for us. You know, it’s something that touches so many people in this area, and it was something that, when you hear about him and the life that he lived, there’s no better thing to help out,” Sliwinski said.

Next Saturday, Poland Nutrition will hold the same fundraiser to help with Rowan’s park.