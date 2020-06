Recent estimates say that one in three COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing homes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nursing home workers in Youngstown will join other across Ohio and West Virginia for candlelight vigils Thursday evening.

The gatherings will reflect on lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will also demand policy makers to take action to protect them and residents.

Recent estimates say that one in three COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing homes.

The vigil is planned for 4 p.m. at Youngstown City Hall.