Youngstown nonprofit raising money for increased school security

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown United As One is looking to raise $10,000 by October to give to Youngstown City Schools to spend on extra safety and security.

So far, they’ve raised over $6,000. The money they raise will be given to schools to use on added safety measures such as security guards, metal detectors or cameras.

“Lots of gun violence, unnecessary killing, so it can roll over into the schools easily. You have to realize that the schools are in our neighborhood,” said Youngstown United As One president Darrell Jones.

Youngstown City Schools said in a statement they are grateful to Youngstown United As One for this effort and the district appreciates the organization’s commitment to its scholars.

The school district looks forward to continuing to partner with the nonprofit for the betterment of YCSD students.

Jones said it’s all about prevention and this is one of their short-term goals for the year – and he wanted to thank all who have donated.

“The kids are our future and the future of Youngstown is right behind us, behind these doors. You never know, one of these students could be a scientist or a doctor so we have to make sure they’re protected,” Jones said.