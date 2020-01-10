Youngstown non-profit organizes fun activities while acting as safe-haven for youth

Brandon Perry, founder of City Kids Care, said the program is a way to show that they care about Youngstown's youth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – City Kids Care is a non-profit organization focused on teaching students at a young age how to make the world around us a better place.

The organization has been around for more than eight years, starting in 2011.

Members have hosted more than 200 free community events for the 5,500 children in the program.

Brandon Perry, founder of City Kids Care, said the program is a way to show that they care about the children in Youngstown and want to keep the smiles on all of their faces.

Perry said he came up with the idea just by being a part of the military.

“Coming from the military, we used to have missions in Iraq and kind of motivated me to come home and just do some work here,” he said.

City Kids Care holds one to two events per month to get kids out of the house to have some fun.

“When I used to come back and visit off of leave, I just never seen kids outside playing or doing anything. So I was like man, we need to change this up,” Perry said.

While they provide plenty of activities for the kids, they also educate them on things that Perry wishes he had learned as a kid.

“We teamed up with a bank. The bank came out and they gave a class on starting a checking account and saving account,” he said.

Reshaud Biggs is a student-athlete at Ursuline High School and has been with the City Kids Care program for about eight years.

“It’s just like a good program overall, like, he does good thing for a lot of people. So I just want to be a part of it,” Biggs said.

Biggs’ father was murdered about six months ago. He said the program has helped him along during this tough time.

“It made me like thankful that like somebody look out for people like that, especially me because there’s a lot of people out here. So it made me feel good,” Biggs said.

Perry said the goal is to go above and beyond for their students. That may include getting them clothing, picking them up from school or even just checking up on them to see how they are doing.

If you would like to get involved with the organization or become a member of the program, visit www.CityKidsCare.org.