YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Female artists in the area had a chance to display their talents in Youngstown, and on Friday, a party will be held to celebrate their achievements.

The YWCA’s 41st Women Artists: A Celebration! Art Show began June 23. Various artwork is on display in the YWCA’s building on Rayen Avenue. A ticketed event for the art show is being held on Friday as a fundraiser for the YWCA.

The preview party begins at 6 p.m., during which time award winners will be recognized. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the door on the day of the event.

“It becomes a fundraiser for our housing programs and services every year, but it’s also an economic empowerment program for those women artists because many very smart women artists got together those 41 years ago and said, ‘Women’s art is not being shown at the same rate that men’s is, and we need a venue for that,’ and that’s how it came to life,” said Leah Merritt, president and CEO of the YWCA Mahoning Valley.

Merritt said the art show gives exposure to local artists and the opportunity to sell their artwork. There is also a section for artists under the age of 17 through a partnership with area school districts.

If you can’t attend Friday’s event, you can still view the artwork. It’s free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, through July 21. Attendees can also vote for their favorite piece of art.

For more information on the show, call (330) 746-6361, ext. 122.