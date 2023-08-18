YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University reached an agreement on a 3-year contract with its faculty union, the Youngstown State University Chapter of the Ohio Education Association (YSU OEA) said on Friday.

The ratification was unanimously approved during a special meeting of the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees.

The union and university administration reached a tentative agreement at the end of July. The

union’s current three-year contract was set to expire on August 27.

“To reach an agreement before the start of the academic year is a tremendous accomplishment,”

stated YSU Interim President Helen K. Lafferty. “Such an outcome assures our collective focus is on the success of our students and supporting our faculty to create an enriching learning experience.”

The agreement includes 2% pay raises and $1,000 cash bonuses in both the first and second

year and a 2.5% raise in the third year. Contributions to health insurance premiums will stay the same for the first year of the contract and increase 1% each in the second and third year.

Minimum base pay for assistant professors, lecturers and senior lecturers will see an increase of 4%.