YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Board of Trustees for Youngstown State University is defending its search process for a new president following criticism from some university groups, including the YSU Foundation and the faculty union.

Trustees issued a news release on Tuesday explaining the process and said that while the search was confidential, it was not closed. In fact, trustees said more than 20 campus constituents were included in the process and that over 600 stakeholders at the university were part of the process to develop a skills list for the person they were looking for.

The professional search firm Wittkiefer was hired to help in the search and said that the YSU process was “one of the most open confidential searches they have seen,” trustees wrote.

Trustees said that a confidential search is not unique and that higher education has “moved toward a confidential search with a broad but limited group of constituents as part of the process.”

A presidential search website was launched on Aug. 24, which outlined the confidential search process.

Wittkeifer presented potential candidates to the Presidential Search Guidance Committee, which narrowed the pool of candidates and the first round of interviews took place.

Finalists were then identified and interviewed by a group made up of four vice presidents; the provost and vice provost; the academic senate past and incoming chair; a dean; and leadership of police, human resources, and the YSU Foundation.

The group’s feedback was considered in the selection process, trustees said.

An emergency meeting was held on Nov. 16 in lieu of the Nov. 21 scheduled meeting to select the candidate because there was concern that some candidate information had been made public, and trustees wanted to ensure the integrity of the process.

“This process was thorough, followed the current best-practice advice from our search firm Wittkiefer, and was conducted with the utmost integrity,” Chairman Michale A. Peterson wrote for the YSU Board of Trustees.

Congressman Bill Johnson has been selected to replace Jim Tressel as president of the university. Dr. Helen Lafferty has been serving as interim president since Tressel retired and served his last day as president on Feb. 1, 2023.