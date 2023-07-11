YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown City school received a special donation Tuesday morning.

More than 1,300 books were donated to Taft Elementary School by Youngstown State University student Maranda Callahan.

“Literacy is a bigger deal than I think people really think, you know? It’s more than reading and writing, you know, speaking and listening and all in between. I think as kids grow up, there’s so much more literacy that comes into their life, so being literate at a young age just helps them advance at an older age,” she said.

Callahan will be a sophomore at YSU. She is studying primary education. Her goal is to one day become a teacher.

She says she got the idea to do a book drive from one of her classes.

“Last semester, we started getting into the statistics of the kids that have resources at home versus not. The literacy rate as an adult versus being illiterate. And I think people realize that it’s important to have resources, but I think once you start looking at the number and the statistics, it’s really eye-opening,” she said.

Callahan put out donation boxes near her hometown of West Middlesex for people to drop off books. She also went around collecting some herself.

She collected all types of books from K-5 level books, novels, fiction, daycare books and more.

She says she plans to hold a school drive next year and eventually another book drive.