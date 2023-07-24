YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University will lead the regional hub in helping to expand the state’s broadband and 5G sector partnership.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement on Monday.

YSU’s Northeast Ohio node partners include Ashland University, Cleveland State University, Cuyahoga County Community College, Lorain County Community College, North Central State College, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center and the Cleveland Cuyahoga Workforce Board.

“Our collective goal is to promote and provide technical training and career readiness for individuals to thrive in fast-growing occupations like cell tower, fiber optics and broadband technicians, 5G engineers and support roles like sales and customer service,” said Lindsey Ekstrand, director of YSU’s IT Workforce Accelerator.

The regional node will bring together industry, academia and workforce organizations across the region to help serve 100 newly trained students and 25 regional employers.