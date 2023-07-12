YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown State University rocket team soared to new heights at a national competition.

The team had three members who are mechanical engineering students, and together they built the Peng-One, a 10-foot tall rocket made of glass fiber tubing.

They took the 54-pound rocket to New Mexico and shot it into air, competing against 119 other schools.

YSU’s rocket went 9,764 feet in the air.

The team finished 19th, better than every other Ohio school.

“Just experiencing the launch, its adrenaline — it’s like walking normal rocket launch. Granted, it’s a little smaller than actual rockets, but it’s very cool to go see, experience in the fact that you build this from start to finish your launch,” faculty advisor Eric Haake said. “You get to see your own thing fly out there going above 10,000 feet, pretty fast speeds, is really cool.”

Members of the YSU team were Brandon Thomas, Matthew Kinkela and Wade Richards.

The team’s next competition is in June.