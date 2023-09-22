YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Andrew’s Student Recreation and Wellness Center at Youngstown State University is offering community memberships for the first time.

The rec center launched the new membership in August to help add revenue for more equipment and exercise programs for the community.

The cost of the community membership is $300 per year or $125 per semester.

Since the launch, the center says they have had an overwhelmingly positive response from the community and are excited to share all the resources that they offer.

“We have 130 pieces of cardio and muscle building equipment, we have a 1/8th mile indoor track, we have four multi-purpose courts for basketball, badminton, pickle ball and volleyball,” said Nick Gallo, marketing and membership coordinator for the rec.

The facility is open Monday through Sunday.