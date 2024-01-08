YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University on Monday announced a shift in focus toward “high-demand programs” while phasing out other majors where enrollment was reportedly faltering.

The changes were announced after reports that the university was phasing out programs in the Dana School of Music and what university officials said was “misinformation” on the status of the school on social media.

What university officials called “strategic repositioning” has been underway for a few years already, according to a news release from YSU. The release stated that an extensive 3.5-year review process began in the summer of 2020, driven by faculty-involved efforts to meet the needs of students.

YSU is phasing out majors due to low enrollment or limited market demand. Those include the following:

Geography

Music Composition (including graduate programs)

Music Jazz Studies (graduate program)

Art Education

Interdisciplinary Studio Art

Digital Media/Photography

YSU will no longer admit new students to these programs, but students currently enrolled will be able to complete their degrees.

“The phase-out of these music majors does not mean that the Dana School of Music is being shut down,” said Phyllis Paul, dean of the Cliffe College of Creative Arts.

Dana will retain its Bachelor and online Master of Music Education, Bachelor and Master of Music Performance, and Audio Music Production degrees, according to the news release, which will “allow the college to re-envision the music performance majors to create innovative ways to differentiate and improve the marketability of graduates.”

Meanwhile, the university is allocating resources to the following majors, which according to YSU, are showing growth potential and an in-demand job market:

Chemistry/Biology

Engineering

Computer Science/Cybersecurity

Forensic Science tenure track

Nursing

Exercise Science

YSU has approved 16 new faculty positions for those majors.

The university also plans to work on improvement plans for 12 majors identified as “needing enhancement:

Multimedia communication (formerly TCOM)

Public Health (bachelor’s)

Dental Hygiene

Sociology

Economics

Philosophy

Journalism

Environmental Science

Anthropology

Geology

Dietetics

Physics Astronomy

Of those majors, a university news release states, “These plans are being collaboratively developed by the Office of Academic Affairs, faculty, chairs and deans of the 12 majors listed to revitalize and enhance their viability.”

The changes at YSU mean that the university may need to lay off up to 13 facility members.

“The university will extend a Voluntary Separation Retirement Program (VSRP) to faculty in the phased-out majors and provide information on opportunities available within other university departments,” the news release states.

“To create a sustainable and robust academic environment, we’ve evaluated program performance and market needs. These changes are part of a proactive strategy to focus our resources where they’re most impactful and to align our offerings with evolving business/industry demands,” said Jennifer Pintar, YSU’s interim provost.

The updates are amid numerous leadership changes at YSU, which were also recently announced, including new president Bill Johnson. Johnson is resigning from his position in Congress to take the helm at the university on Jan. 22.

Check back for updates on this developing story.