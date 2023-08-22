YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday marks move-in day for Youngstown State University students.

Thousands of new penguins will be on campus, hauling their belongings and getting settled into dorms. Thankfully, volunteers are ready to help!

Returning students will move in later this week.

Those with the college are excited to welcome everyone.

“Just to hear the excitement of seeing some things for the first time, hugging a friend maybe you haven’t seen all summer, catching up with a faculty member on maybe an internship that they did over the summer. That’s my favorite part,” said Joy Byers, associate vice president of Student Experience. “It’s the relationships that we build across campus through this experience that I look forward to every single year.”

The first day of school for YSU is next Monday.