YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two local philanthropic organizations are partnering to benefit Youngstown State University and the Valley.

The YSU Foundation is teaming up with the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley to establish investment accounts for donors.

One-half of the donor’s fund must go to YSU, or the YSU Foundation. The other half can be distributed to local nonprofits.

The goal is to target YSU alumni who want to give back.

“We believe that due to the nature of our alumni, most are from Youngstown, we think we have a chance of great success,” said Paul McFadden, president of the YSU Foundation.

The donor relationships will be maintained by the YSU Foundation.