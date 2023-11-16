YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University’s Board of Trustees voted to offer the YSU president job to Congressman Bill Johnson.

The board had an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon where board members voted to extend the offer. All board members voted yes, except YSU Board member Molly Seals.

“Congressman Johnson is a strong, innovative, servant leader who we believe will be well positioned to guide the university as we take charge of our future,” stated Michael Peterson, chair of the YSU Board of Trustees. “The Presidential Search Guidance Committee, working with executive search firm Witt/Kiefer, did a great job identifying a highly qualified individual who will be able to position YSU for a vibrant future.”

The board has been trying to fill the position left vacant by Jim Tressel, who retired in February.

At this time, it is unknown whether Johnson will accept the offer.

The decision did not sit well with everyone, however.

Mark Vopat, the spokesperson for YSU’s faculty union, released the following statement:

“The Board of Trustees have conducted this search with next to zero transparency. They have not allowed faculty, staff and students an opportunity to offer any input on potential candidates. We are surprised and disappointed that the Board would offer the presidency to anyone without first having a campus visit to meet with University stakeholders; especially someone with no higher education experience or a terminal degree in any academic field. This action shows a blatant disregard and lack of respect for the University community.” Mark Vopat

Check back here for updates on this developing story.