YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the trustees of the YSU Foundation issued a statement that read, in part, that after Congressman Bill Johnson was named president, people had contacted some of the trustees to express concerns and reluctance to provide ongoing support. On Friday, the YSU Foundation’s trustees met with some members of the YSU Board of Trustees to talk about the process of selecting a new president.

The meeting was held at the YSU Foundation’s offices in Melnick Hall. Afterward, Nader Atway, who became chairman on Monday after Ed Muransky resigned, explained what happened.

“More or less, just seek to understand about the process and get some additional insight on how the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees conducted their process,” Atway said.

Atway said four of the YSU trustees were part of the meeting. Showing up in person were Charles George, Laura Lyden and Joe Kerola, while chairman Mike Peterson was there remotely. President-elect Bill Johnson was not there, but he was not invited. This was solely a meeting between trustees.

“This was not about the candidate. This was just us seeking to understand again, and just being able to understand the process from them and have some of the trustees ask questions from the Foundation perspective just so they could get clarity on it,” Atway said.

Reporter Stan Boney: “Are you hoping to meet with President Johnson soon?”

Atway: “I don’t see that that would be a problem. So I think that would be something we look forward to doing just so we could gain more insight from him as a president and what his goals and missions are.”

Atway would not provide details on what was discussed in the meeting and did not address the letter sent earlier this week when the Foundation’s trustees expressed concerns about the reluctance of some donors.

Boney: “Are you concerned about the loss of donations? Is it still a concern?”

Atway: “We have a great administration team with Paul [McFadden] as our president, and we know that we’ll continue to work with our donors and explain that we are focused on our students, and that’s the person in the individual group that we don’t want to have be affected by this.”

Atway did say he was pleased with what came out of Friday’s meeting and that everyone understands that students are the Foundation’s primary focus. He added that the Foundation needs to work through its mission, which he says is to be an independent nonprofit organization that supports student scholarships, student development and career opportunities.